RUTO’s bloggers and sycophants in panic mode after MATIANG’I entry into the 2027 Presidential race - LOOK!





Monday, November 18,2024 - The entry of former Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i into the 2027 presidential race has caused panic in the ruling Kenya Kwanza Alliance, going by how some bloggers and sycophants have reacted.

On Monday, one of the local dailies reported that Matiang’i, who went to exile after President William Ruto took power in 2022, is assembling a fierce communication team to lead his presidential bid in 2027.

The daily said that Matiang’i has sought the services of a communication firm headed by Ex Mossad agent Ari Ben-Menashe who was the man behind the victory of Botswana President Duma Boko early this month.

Following the revelations, some pro-government bloggers led by Kileleshwa Ward MCA, Robert Alai, and lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi started watering down Matiangi’s bid, saying he is a thief of public money.

Here are their comments.

“He was one of the most corrupt and arrogant ministers Kenya ever had. He used police to persecute political opponents and ensured that many were abducted and rivers and streams all over the country were flowing with bodies each day.

"But those who claim to hate corruption, abductions, and disrespect for court orders think he should be the president. Just say that you hate Ruto for personal reasons. Don’t give us the Matiangi nonsense,” Alai wrote on X.

“Some STUPID Kenyans will say Kenya is not a country that gives its citizens opportunities to dream, to grow, to make money, and to achieve the impossible.

"Look at Dr. Fred Matiang'i... a few years ago he was a struggling Literature Lecturer at Kenyatta University teaching themes on books like Chinua Achebe's "Things fall apart" and Grace Ogot's "Land Without Thunder" earning a measly salary of about Kshs 40k a month...then Uhuru Kenyatta "blessed him..."trained him and showed him the way".

"Today, he is thinking of running a world-class campaign to become your next president and is willing to bankroll his campaign with his "own" billions...and then some Kenyans will cry "ati Kenya akuna opportunities"...

"The opportunities are there in plenty... good people...join the government and help yourself and your family...GO/START STEALING...Stop being poor. Go steal from your country and loot it. Everybody does it (CSs, PSs, MPs, Senators, Judges, Parastatals heads, governors...) Why not you?”Ahmednasir Abdullahi stated on X

The Kenyan DAILY POST