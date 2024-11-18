Why MIGUNA MIGUNA is convinced that RUTO will be a one-term president





Monday, November 18, 2024 - Controversial lawyer Miguna Miguna has boldly predicted that President William Ruto has no chance of securing re-election in 2027.

Commenting on X on Sunday after Ruto received a cold reception in Embu during the ordination ceremony of Bishop Peter Kimani on Saturday, Miguna argued that the president’s re-election chances are slim, suggesting he could lose to any opponent.

Despite President Ruto’s efforts to woo opposition strongholds by appointing Orange Democratic Movement leaders to his Cabinet, Miguna believes this strategy will unlikely secure support from Nyanza and Western regions.

"Ruto is so unpopular all over Kenya, that even an injured monkey would defeat him in an election.

"Let no one deceive you that Luos or Luhyas will rescue him from the inevitable defeat and jail.

"Nyanza—especially the Luo Nation—will never support Wiliam Ruto. Don’t be deceived by noise. It’s irretrievably over for Ruto," he stated.

