Another scandal as Quickmart Supermarket Mombasa Regional Supervisor is accused of preying on ladies.





Thursday, November 28, 2024 - Another serious matter has been brought to light concerning unethical behaviour in Mombasa branches of Quickmart Supermarket involving two supervisors whose actions are not only morally wrong but also violate company policies and labour laws.

They have created a hostile and unsafe environment for job applicants and employees.



One is notorious for demanding cash favours from male job applicants while the other, who is the Regional Supervisor, has been preying on ladies looking for jobs.

Check out Cyprian Nyakundi’s post.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.