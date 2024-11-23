RUTO blasts DPP RENSON INGONGA for dropping cases suspiciously – Says he is a weak link in war on corruption





Saturday, November 23, 2024 - President William Ruto has blasted the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) over laxity in fighting corruption.

Speaking on Thursday at Parliament, Ruto directed his remarks at the DPP Renson Ingonga and the Judiciary, calling for greater accountability and efficiency in handling corruption cases.

The Head of State expressed frustration over the repeated withdrawal of cases, accusing the DPP of failing to provide witnesses.

"It cannot be the case that the DPP keeps dropping cases because, somehow, they are unable to produce witnesses," Ruto said.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has faced scrutiny after dropping several high-profile cases this year, including ordering the closure of a multi-billion shilling fraudulent procurement case at NYS.

Another instance is the withdrawal of a case involving irregular payments by the Tourism Fund for consultancy services related to the proposed construction of Ronald Ngala Utalii College in Vipingo, Kilifi County, due to insufficient evidence.

Former Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala was among those accused of inflation of cost from the estimated Sh1.9 billion, which was allocated by the Cabinet to Sh8.5 billion.

The Kenyan DAILY POST