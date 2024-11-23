ODM MP JALANG’O blasts ARCHBISHOP PHILIP ANYOLO for rejecting RUTO’s donation and gifts





Saturday, November 23,2024 - Langata Member of Parliament, Phelix Adiwuor alias Jalang’o has hit back at Archbishop Philip Anyolo for rejecting President William Ruto’s donation and gifts.

Archbishop Anyolo, head of the Catholic Diocese of Nairobi, directed a church in Soweto to return a donation of Sh 5.6 million made by President William Ruto and Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja.

Speaking to content creators, Jalang'o criticized the Catholic Church's decision, attributing it to political intolerance against the current administration.

He criticized the move as counterproductive, especially considering the church's significant role in supporting the government during campaigns.

"It’s good for everyone to have an opinion, but let’s not forget that the same churches once welcomed these politicians.

"Now, everyone is criticizing the government and returning donations.

"Is it not true that this government was born by the church, for the church?

"Why turn your back now? The church should have called the leaders and shown them the plan.

"They should guide," he remarked.

The Kenyan DAILY POST