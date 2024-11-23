WAIGURU calls for the arrest of a JCM pastor who assaulted his wife and chopped off her fingers over a domestic dispute.





Saturday, November 23, 2024 - Kirinyaga County Governor, Anne Waiguru, has called for the arrest of a Nairobi-based pastor who hacked his wife with a machete after a domestic dispute.

Pastor Njau, who is a member of Jesus Compassion Ministry (JCM) in Ruiru, hacked his wife in Nakuru and left her for dead.

The wife, who sustained severe injuries, is currently recuperating in a hospital in Nakuru.

She suffered critical head injuries and had her fingers chopped off.

Besides being lovers, Njau and Wanjiku were co-investors in a real estate business in Nakuru.

The suspect took off from the scene after the attack, prompting his search by the police in the Rongai sub-county.

Waiguru condemned the attack, asking the police to apprehend the cleric and bring him to book.

"I wish to condemn the tragic incident in Nakuru, where a man attacked his wife over a domestic dispute.

"Whatever the disagreement, we should never resort to violence.

"Gender-based violence has no place in our society. I call on investigative authorities to apprehend the perpetrator and ensure justice is served.

"I also pray for Shiko’s healing and quick recovery," she posted on X.

