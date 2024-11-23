WAIGURU calls for the arrest of a JCM pastor who assaulted his wife and chopped off her fingers over a domestic dispute.


Saturday, November 23, 2024 - Kirinyaga County Governor, Anne Waiguru, has called for the arrest of a Nairobi-based pastor who hacked his wife with a machete after a domestic dispute.

Pastor Njau, who is a member of Jesus Compassion Ministry (JCM) in Ruiru, hacked his wife in Nakuru and left her for dead.

The wife, who sustained severe injuries, is currently recuperating in a hospital in Nakuru.

She suffered critical head injuries and had her fingers chopped off. 

Besides being lovers, Njau and Wanjiku were co-investors in a real estate business in Nakuru.

The suspect took off from the scene after the attack, prompting his search by the police in the Rongai sub-county.

 Waiguru condemned the attack, asking the police to apprehend the cleric and bring him to book.

"I wish to condemn the tragic incident in Nakuru, where a man attacked his wife over a domestic dispute. 

"Whatever the disagreement, we should never resort to violence. 

"Gender-based violence has no place in our society. I call on investigative authorities to apprehend the perpetrator and ensure justice is served. 

"I also pray for Shiko’s healing and quick recovery," she posted on X.

The Kenyan DAILY POST 

Tags

Post a Comment

0 Comments