WAIGURU calls for the arrest of a JCM pastor who assaulted his wife and chopped off her fingers over a domestic dispute.

Saturday, November 23, 2024 - Kirinyaga County Governor, Anne Waiguru, has called for the arrest of a Nairobi-based pastor who hacked his wife with a machete after a domestic dispute.
Pastor Njau, who is a member of Jesus
Compassion Ministry (JCM) in Ruiru, hacked his wife in Nakuru and left her for
dead.
The wife, who sustained severe injuries, is
currently recuperating in a hospital in Nakuru.
She suffered critical head injuries and had her fingers chopped off.
Besides being lovers, Njau and Wanjiku were co-investors
in a real estate business in Nakuru.
The suspect took off from the scene after the
attack, prompting his search by the police in the Rongai sub-county.
Waiguru condemned the attack, asking the
police to apprehend the cleric and bring him to book.
"I wish to condemn the tragic incident in Nakuru, where a man attacked his wife over a domestic dispute.
"Whatever the disagreement, we should never resort to violence.
"Gender-based violence has no place in our society. I call on investigative authorities to apprehend the perpetrator and ensure justice is served.
"I also pray for Shiko’s healing and
quick recovery," she posted on X.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
