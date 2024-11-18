Religious leaders from Nyanza threaten to lead mass action over RUTO’s punitive policies





Monday, November 18, 2024 - Religious leaders from the Nyanza region have today issued a statement condemning President William Ruto's administration.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, the clerics said they are disturbed with how Ruto is governing the country and vowed to mobilise Kenyans for civil disobedience over alleged oppression, and mismanagement by the state.

The presser by Luo Nyanza clerics comes days after the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) faulted the Kenya Kwanza government for its inefficiency.

Led by their chair, Archbishop Maurice Muhatia of Kisumu, the bishops accused the political class of turning a deaf ear to key concerns raised by Kenyans, including over taxation, unemployment, disturbing gaps in the implementation of the CBC education system, and the transition from NHIF to the Social Health Authority (SHA).

“We have made clear statements many times in the recent past, with very little response from the government.

"Despite the calmness we are experiencing, there is a lot of anxiety and most people are losing trust in the government," said Muhatia.

