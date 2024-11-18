GLADYS SHOLLEI castigates Catholic Bishops who called out RUTO over mismanagement and corruption





Monday, November 18, 2024 - Uasin Gishu County Woman Representative, Gladys Shollei, has attacked Catholic bishops who last week lashed at President William Ruto over claims of mismanagement, corruption, and rampant abduction of innocent Kenyans.

During an interview on Citizen TV, Shollei, who is also Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, claimed the bishops; statement caused anxiety instead of providing solutions to the problems they flagged.

“They are not just supposed to cry and say things are bad without giving us a solution.

"We are looking upon them, they are our spiritual fathers and mothers,” the Uasin Gishu Woman Representative said on the Citizen TV daybreak show.

“I want them to say the challenge is A, B, C … and these are the solutions we think we should be proposing,” she argued.

In the statement that saw the bishops receive condemnation from various ministries, they faulted Ruto’s administration for what they termed as a deeply entrenched culture of lies, corruption, unfulfilled promises, and misplaced priorities.

The Kenyan DAILY POST