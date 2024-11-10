Reactions as Tharaka Nithi MP GITONGA MURUGARA is filmed dishing out cabbages to his constituents as a way of mitigating the current hunger in the area (VIDEO).





Sunday, November 10, 2024 - Tharaka Nithi Member of Parliament and Kithure Kindiki’s ally, Gitonga Murugara, has left netizens talking after he was filmed dishing out cabbages to his constituents as a way of mitigating the current hunger in the area.

He visited his constituency with a pick-up full of cabbages, parked it by the roadside, and then urged his constituents to line up and pick one cabbage per person.

The video has since sparked reactions on social media, with most people calling out the MP

“The backward thinking of these leaders, instead of calling emergency parliament session and passing supportive laws to mwananchi,’’ wrote an X user.

“I’ve never encountered such an ineffective leader as the ones in Kenya! The world will be so ashamed just by watching this video,’’ another user wrote.

‘’What will they eat tomorrow? Can you eat cabbage alone?

"This is the kind of nonsense we don't want.

"Dig wells or build dams where people can get water for irrigation and grow crops in plenty and they can make money,’’ another user posed.

Watch the video and reactions from X users.

This is MP to the appointed DP Kithure Kindiki, Hon. Gitonga Murugaara supplying cabbages to Tharaka residents as a way of mitigating the current hunger in the area. pic.twitter.com/bWx3E8Y0Ly — George T. Diano (@georgediano) November 10, 2024









The Kenyan DAILY POST.