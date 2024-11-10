See what RUTO told DONALD TRUMP when he called him on Friday amid pressure to fire U.S. Ambassador MEG WHITMAN

Sunday, November 10, 2024 - President William Ruto took the earliest chance to call U.S. President-Elect Donald Trump amid restlessness in the country over the extent of influence wielded by the U.S. Ambassador to Kenya, Meg Whitman.
Taking to his official X account, Ruto
revealed that the two had a candid conversation where he briefed the U.S. President-Elect on several mutual interest areas.
His conversation with Trump comes just a day after he had a conversation with
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who challenged him to tighten
security in Kenya and fight against the rising cases of abductions.
According to Ruto, the two
discussed issues related to trade, investment, and development. Ruto also
seized the opportunity to congratulate Trump on his victory officially.
"I have had a telephone
conversation with US President-Elect Donald Trump. We discussed areas of mutual
interest that are of benefit to the citizens of our two countries, including
trade and investment, security, and good governance," President Ruto
revealed.
Ruto also informed Trump of
Kenya's peace Mission to Haiti, expressing hope that the two nations will
continue to collaborate on the mission together.
"I briefed President Trump
on the Kenya-led Multinational Security Support Mission in Haiti and possible
areas of cooperation with the US government on this important conflict
resolution initiative," Ruto continued.
Trump won the election after
securing enough electoral votes to complete a stunning return to the White
House after four years out of power, defeating Vice President Kamala Harris, a
Democrat.
The call reinforced the
longstanding ties between Kenya and the U.S., with the leaders affirming their
commitment to bolstering economic and security collaborations, particularly as
Kenya seeks to expand trade and attract more American investment.
