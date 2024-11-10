See what RUTO told DONALD TRUMP when he called him on Friday amid pressure to fire U.S. Ambassador MEG WHITMAN





Sunday, November 10, 2024 - President William Ruto took the earliest chance to call U.S. President-Elect Donald Trump amid restlessness in the country over the extent of influence wielded by the U.S. Ambassador to Kenya, Meg Whitman.

Taking to his official X account, Ruto revealed that the two had a candid conversation where he briefed the U.S. President-Elect on several mutual interest areas.

His conversation with Trump comes just a day after he had a conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who challenged him to tighten security in Kenya and fight against the rising cases of abductions.

According to Ruto, the two discussed issues related to trade, investment, and development. Ruto also seized the opportunity to congratulate Trump on his victory officially.

"I have had a telephone conversation with US President-Elect Donald Trump. We discussed areas of mutual interest that are of benefit to the citizens of our two countries, including trade and investment, security, and good governance," President Ruto revealed.

Ruto also informed Trump of Kenya's peace Mission to Haiti, expressing hope that the two nations will continue to collaborate on the mission together.

"I briefed President Trump on the Kenya-led Multinational Security Support Mission in Haiti and possible areas of cooperation with the US government on this important conflict resolution initiative," Ruto continued.

Trump won the election after securing enough electoral votes to complete a stunning return to the White House after four years out of power, defeating Vice President Kamala Harris, a Democrat.

The call reinforced the longstanding ties between Kenya and the U.S., with the leaders affirming their commitment to bolstering economic and security collaborations, particularly as Kenya seeks to expand trade and attract more American investment.

The Kenyan DAILY POST