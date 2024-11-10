"You Can’t!" - RAILA ODINGA ally hits back at KALONZO MUSYOKA for claiming he’ll unseat RUTO in 2027.





Sunday, November 10, 2024 - A close ally of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has poked holes in claims by former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka that he is ready to oust President William Ruto from power during the 2027 presidential election.

Kalonzo has positioned himself to feel the void left by Raila Odinga, who quit the opposition undertakings to focus on his bid for the African Union Commission (AUC) chairmanship.

The former second in command has been claiming that he has what it takes to send President William Ruto to Sugoi in 2027

However, speaking on Saturday, Saboti Member of Parliament Caleb Amisi dismissed Kalonzo Musyoka’s claims, saying he doesn’t have what it takes to oust Ruto from power.

"Let us not lie to ourselves; It is true that President William Ruto is not liked by Kenyans, but can those led by Kalonzo unseat Ruto?

"If Kalonzo wants to be president, then he must be aggressive, decisive, and daring to take on Ruto and take over the leadership of the country.

"We want to see Kalonzo getting jailed, fighting for the people.

"Walking at funerals cannot guarantee you anything. People want leaders who can sacrifice on their behalf," Amisi said.

