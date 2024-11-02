Rapper DRAKE beefs with NBA star DEMAR DEROZAN at Raptors game, appears to call him 'P***y'







Sunday, November 3, 2024 - Drake made his feelings toward DeMar DeRozan unmistakably clear during the Sacramento Kings’ visit to Toronto on Saturday, November 2, taking shots at the former Toronto Raptor seemingly in response to DeRozan’s appearance in Kendrick Lamar's recent "Not Like Us" music video.

The night began with a jersey retirement ceremony honoring Vince Carter. However, when Drake was asked on TSN if DeRozan should also have his jersey retired by the Raptors, the rapper didn’t hold back, saying, "If you ever put up a DeRozan banner, I’ll go up there and pull it down myself."

Drake’s animosity didn’t end there. He reportedly glared at DeRozan throughout the game and, at one point, allegedly mouthed an expletive at the player. During a post-game press conference, DeRozan was informed of Drake’s comments about the banner, to which he responded, "He gon' have a long way to climb to take it down. Tell him good luck."

The tension stems from DeRozan’s cameo in Kendrick Lamar’s "Not Like Us" video—a track some fans see as a jab at Drake. Lamar even referenced DeRozan in the song, rapping, "I'm glad DeRoz' came home, y'all didn't deserve him neither." DeRozan, however, has tried to stay neutral, stating he still respects Drake despite his role in the video.

Whether this public feud will escalate or fizzle remains to be seen, but for now, it’s clear that Drake isn’t ready to bury the hatchet.