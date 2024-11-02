Rapper BLACK SHERIF fires back at SHATTA WALE for saying that he does not know how to dress well







Sunday, November 3, 2024 - Fast-rising Ghanaian musician Black Sherif has responded to criticism from Dancehall artist Shatta Wale regarding his fashion choices.

Shatta Wale recently took to social media to comment on Black Sherif's appearance at both official and local events, suggesting that the lanky musician should be more mindful of his clothing, as he does not dress appropriately.

In a bold retort, Black Sherif shared a post on his Snapchat featuring a photo of Shatta Wale.

Notably, the image was one that Shatta Wale dislikes, as it is often used by others to mock him.

This move by Black Sherif highlights the ongoing tension between the two artists, each known for their unique style and significant influence in the Ghanaian music scene.