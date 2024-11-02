The Ministry of Health breaks silence after the wife of Valley Road Motors CEO died following a botched plastic surgery procedure at Body By Design.

Saturday, November 2, 2024- The Ministry of Health has responded with concern to the death of Lucy Wambui, the wife of Valley Road Motors CEO, who passed away following complications from a botched plastic surgery procedure in Nairobi.
In a
statement issued on November 1, the Ministry confirmed that the Kenya Medical
Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC) has launched an investigation into
the incident to assess potential medical negligence and ensure that
professional standards were maintained during Wambui’s care.
A Ministry team has been deployed to the
facility where the surgery took place to conduct a fact-finding mission.
The Ministry assured that any evidence of
malpractice would be addressed, with appropriate legal action taken if the
facility is found to have deviated from established medical norms.
The Health Ministry also emphasized its
commitment to strict healthcare regulation and consumer protection, urging the
public to verify the credentials of healthcare providers.
Meanwhile, Omnicare Medical Facility, where
Wambui’s surgery was conducted, has denied any misconduct.
The
facility stated that Wambui successfully completed her procedure and was fully
discharged, clarifying that it is cooperating with authorities for a thorough
review.
Omnicare’s
lawyer, Danstan Omari, maintains that the facility is fully compliant, equipped
with advanced medical technology, and staffed by qualified surgeons.
Despite
its defense, the KMPDC has ordered Omnicare’s closure pending further
investigation. Omnicare has since filed a court application challenging this
closure, asserting that it meets all regulatory standards.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
