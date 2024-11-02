The Ministry of Health breaks silence after the wife of Valley Road Motors CEO died following a botched plastic surgery procedure at Body By Design.





Saturday, November 2, 2024- The Ministry of Health has responded with concern to the death of Lucy Wambui, the wife of Valley Road Motors CEO, who passed away following complications from a botched plastic surgery procedure in Nairobi.

In a statement issued on November 1, the Ministry confirmed that the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC) has launched an investigation into the incident to assess potential medical negligence and ensure that professional standards were maintained during Wambui’s care.

A Ministry team has been deployed to the facility where the surgery took place to conduct a fact-finding mission.

The Ministry assured that any evidence of malpractice would be addressed, with appropriate legal action taken if the facility is found to have deviated from established medical norms.

The Health Ministry also emphasized its commitment to strict healthcare regulation and consumer protection, urging the public to verify the credentials of healthcare providers.

Meanwhile, Omnicare Medical Facility, where Wambui’s surgery was conducted, has denied any misconduct.

The facility stated that Wambui successfully completed her procedure and was fully discharged, clarifying that it is cooperating with authorities for a thorough review.

Omnicare’s lawyer, Danstan Omari, maintains that the facility is fully compliant, equipped with advanced medical technology, and staffed by qualified surgeons.

Despite its defense, the KMPDC has ordered Omnicare’s closure pending further investigation. Omnicare has since filed a court application challenging this closure, asserting that it meets all regulatory standards.

