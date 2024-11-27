RAILA’s AUC candidature is unstoppable – See who BABA has bagged in West Africa even as he is ‘hated’ at home for betraying Gen Zs





Wednesday, November 27, 2024 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has intensified his campaign for the African Union Commission (AUC) Chairmanship with a tour of West African countries.

Raila took his campaigns to Senegal yesterday where he met with Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye in Dakar in the race to succeed the outgoing Moussa Faki of Chad.

Taking to his X account, Raila noted that he had discussed his AUC chairmanship candidature with President Diomaye, as well as his vision for Africa.

The former Prime Minister further revealed that the Senegalese Head of State had also shared his ideas on how to build a united, peaceful, and prosperous Africa.

“Thank you, H.E. President Bassirou Diomaye Faye for the warm welcome in Dakar. It was an honour discussing with you my candidature for the Chairmanship of the African Union Commission and the vision I have for our continent. I was delighted to hear your ideas on how to build a united, peaceful, and prosperous Africa,” Raila stated.

Raila’s meeting with President Diomaye comes just a day after he sold his AUC chairmanship candidacy in The Gambia.

In a statement, Raila revealed that he had held a conversation with The Gambia Vice President Muhammad Jallow over his candidacy.

He also held a conversation with The Gambia President Adama Barrow over the phone since he was not physically available to meet the former premier.

Raila met Togo President Faure Gnassingbe over his AUC candidacy on Thursday.

His first meeting in West Africa was held in Benin, where he engaged the country’s Foreign Minister, Olusegun Adjadi Bakari.

On Friday, Raila flew to Accra, Ghana, ready to participate in the Organisation of African Trade Union Unity (OATUU) meeting.

The Kenyan DAILY POST