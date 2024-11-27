RAILA’s AUC candidature is unstoppable – See who BABA has bagged in West Africa even as he is ‘hated’ at home for betraying Gen Zs

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has intensified his campaign for the African Union Commission (AUC) Chairmanship with a tour of West African countries.
Raila took his campaigns to
Senegal yesterday where he met with Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye
in Dakar in the race to succeed the outgoing Moussa Faki of Chad.
Taking to his X account, Raila
noted that he had discussed his AUC chairmanship candidature with President
Diomaye, as well as his vision for Africa.
The former Prime Minister
further revealed that the Senegalese Head of State had also shared his ideas on
how to build a united, peaceful, and prosperous Africa.
“Thank you, H.E. President
Bassirou Diomaye Faye for the warm welcome in Dakar. It was an honour
discussing with you my candidature for the Chairmanship of the African Union
Commission and the vision I have for our continent. I was delighted to hear
your ideas on how to build a united, peaceful, and prosperous Africa,” Raila
stated.
Raila’s meeting with President
Diomaye comes just a day after he sold his AUC chairmanship candidacy in
The Gambia.
In a statement, Raila revealed
that he had held a conversation with The Gambia Vice President Muhammad Jallow
over his candidacy.
He also held a conversation with
The Gambia President Adama Barrow over the phone since he was not physically
available to meet the former premier.
Raila met Togo
President Faure Gnassingbe over his AUC candidacy on Thursday.
His first meeting in West Africa
was held in Benin, where he engaged the country’s Foreign Minister, Olusegun
Adjadi Bakari.
On Friday, Raila flew to Accra,
Ghana, ready to participate in the Organisation of African Trade Union Unity
(OATUU) meeting.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments