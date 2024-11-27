Stop making noise by criticizing RUTO when you didn’t even vote for him – ESTHER PASSARIS warns ‘useless’ Kenyans living abroad





Wednesday, November 27, 2024 – Outspoken Nairobi Woman Rep Esther Passaris has warned Kenyans living abroad to stop criticizing President William Ruto and his flagship projects.

Speaking during a Parliamentary session yesterday, Passaris stated that Ruto had remained focused despite certain factors beyond his control coming into play.

She urged Kenyans to give Ruto more time to execute the Kenya-Kwanza administration manifesto, noting that no president had taken over during challenging times like him.

“I want to tell Kenyans who are out there, especially the ones who are abroad and probably have never even voted, and don’t even send any taxes to Kenya.”

“We have many Kenyans who live abroad and they make so much noise and keep branding the president a liar,” Passaris stated.

“There is no one who can make a promise and be able to deliver it when things that are beyond his control come into play.”

“We have to understand that the president has only been in office since 2022. From 2022, I have to commend and celebrate him for being a very hardworking and focused president,” Passaris added.

The second-term woman representative of Nairobi County remarked that Ruto’s focus had made former Prime Minister Raila Odinga interested in working with him in a broad-based government.

She equally defended the Kenya-Kwanza Administration universal healthcare project which is headed by the Social Health Authority.

Passaris observed that it was morally wrong for Kenyans earning more money to commit a paltry Ksh500 towards the defunct National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) and expect universal healthcare.

She indicated that she had been consistent with her support for increased taxes as this was the only way to achieve healthcare, build decent houses for Kenyans and employ teachers in schools.

