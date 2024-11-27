Stop making noise by criticizing RUTO when you didn’t even vote for him – ESTHER PASSARIS warns ‘useless’ Kenyans living abroad

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 – Outspoken Nairobi Woman Rep Esther Passaris has warned Kenyans living abroad to stop criticizing President William Ruto and his flagship projects.
Speaking during a Parliamentary
session yesterday, Passaris stated that Ruto had remained focused despite certain
factors beyond his control coming into play.
She urged Kenyans to give Ruto
more time to execute the Kenya-Kwanza administration manifesto, noting that no
president had taken over during challenging times like him.
“I want to tell Kenyans who are
out there, especially the ones who are abroad and probably have never even
voted, and don’t even send any taxes to Kenya.”
“We have many Kenyans who live
abroad and they make so much noise and keep branding the president a liar,”
Passaris stated.
“There is no one who can make a
promise and be able to deliver it when things that are beyond his control come
into play.”
“We have to understand that the
president has only been in office since 2022. From 2022, I have to commend and
celebrate him for being a very hardworking and focused president,” Passaris
added.
The second-term woman
representative of Nairobi County remarked that Ruto’s focus had made former
Prime Minister Raila Odinga interested in working with him in a broad-based
government.
She equally defended the
Kenya-Kwanza Administration universal healthcare project which is headed by the
Social Health Authority.
Passaris observed that it was
morally wrong for Kenyans earning more money to commit a paltry Ksh500 towards
the defunct National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) and expect universal
healthcare.
She indicated that she had been
consistent with her support for increased taxes as this was the only way to
achieve healthcare, build decent houses for Kenyans and employ teachers in
schools.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments