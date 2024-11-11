RAILA ODINGA promises Kenyan youth jobs abroad once he wins African Union Chairperson seat





Monday, November 11, 2024 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has promised Kenyans youths jobs abroad once he wins the African Union chairperson bid.

Addressing attendees on Sunday during Governor Gladys Wanga's thanksgiving ceremony following her appointment as the ODM national chairperson, Raila outlined his vision for connecting Kenyan youth to international job opportunities, if elected.

“Youths here know about artificial intelligence (AI), and we shall give them opportunities to work in other countries as a way of addressing unemployment among Kenyan youth,” Odinga stated, emphasising his plans to establish global networks to open doors for young Kenyans.

Raila also highlighted the importance of women in leadership, advocating for women to be actively considered in leadership roles across communities.

“We must give women an opportunity to lead our people,” he remarked, encouraging citizens to register with the ODM party in support of inclusive leadership.

