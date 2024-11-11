RAILA ODINGA promises Kenyan youth jobs abroad once he wins African Union Chairperson seat

Monday, November 11, 2024 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has promised Kenyans youths jobs abroad once he wins the African Union chairperson bid.
Addressing attendees on Sunday
during Governor Gladys Wanga's thanksgiving ceremony following her appointment
as the ODM national chairperson, Raila outlined his vision for connecting
Kenyan youth to international job opportunities, if elected.
“Youths here know about artificial
intelligence (AI), and we shall give them opportunities to work in other
countries as a way of addressing unemployment among Kenyan youth,” Odinga
stated, emphasising his plans to establish global networks to open doors for
young Kenyans.
Raila also highlighted the
importance of women in leadership, advocating for women to be actively
considered in leadership roles across communities.
“We must give women an opportunity
to lead our people,” he remarked, encouraging citizens to register with the ODM
party in support of inclusive leadership.
