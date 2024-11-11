I am ready to serve Africa – Confident RAILA ODINGA declares as he steps up his campaign for the AUC job.





Monday, November 11,2024 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has expressed confidence in winning the African Union Chairperson elections scheduled in February next year.

Speaking on Sunday when he attended the thanksgiving ceremony of Governor Gladys Wanga following her appointment as the party’s national chairperson, Raila insisted that he is ready to serve the African continent.

He went on to say that he has already outlined his vision for Africa and that all he wants to do is create opportunities for the youths and people in general.

Raila said that he wants to see an Africa where all people can do business and work anywhere, regardless of their home country.

“Mimi niko tayari kuhudumia Africa. Kuna wale wananipinga lakini nimesema tukutane kwa kiwanja.

" Nimewaambia yale nataka ni kuona kwamba Waafrika wamepata nafasi ya kufanya biashara kila mahali. Unatengeneza bidhaa Kenya, unauza Nigeria, Algeria, Egypt, South Africa na kadhalika.

"Na ukiwa mkenya unaweza kufanya kazi kule Morocco, Burundi na kadhalika,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST