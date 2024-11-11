I am ready to serve Africa – Confident RAILA ODINGA declares as he steps up his campaign for the AUC job.

Monday, November 11,2024 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has expressed confidence in winning the African Union Chairperson elections scheduled in February next year.
Speaking on Sunday when he
attended the thanksgiving ceremony of Governor Gladys Wanga following her appointment as the party’s national chairperson, Raila insisted that he is
ready to serve the African continent.
He went on to say that he has
already outlined his vision for Africa and that all he wants to do is create
opportunities for the youths and people in general.
Raila said that he wants to see
an Africa where all people can do business and work anywhere, regardless of
their home country.
“Mimi niko tayari kuhudumia Africa. Kuna wale wananipinga lakini nimesema tukutane kwa kiwanja.
" Nimewaambia yale nataka ni kuona kwamba Waafrika wamepata nafasi ya kufanya biashara kila mahali. Unatengeneza bidhaa Kenya, unauza Nigeria, Algeria, Egypt, South Africa na kadhalika.
"Na ukiwa mkenya unaweza kufanya kazi kule Morocco, Burundi na
kadhalika,” he said.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments