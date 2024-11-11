Detectives arrest a notorious KCSE examination fraudster STEPHEN NYANG’AU MBECHE after an intelligence-led operation (PHOTOs).





Monday, November 11, 2024 - Detectives attached to the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) jointly with their Masaba North counterparts have arrested a notorious examination fraudster - Stephen Nyang'au Mbeche.

Nyang'au, the administrator of "KCSE 2024 Leakage Group" on Telegram, was cornered and arrested after a sustained surveillance operation.

A detailed search at his premises resulted in the seizure of a mobile phone and a laptop, the supposed tools of trade he uses to exploit parents and students involved in the cheating.

The suspect is being processed for prosecution.

Meanwhile, the team continues to track down other individuals involved in similar malpractices.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.