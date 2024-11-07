President RUTO mourns Pastor RAPHAEL OBENGO





Thursday, November 7, 2024 - President William Ruto has sent a message of condolences to the family of Pastor Obengo.

Obengo went viral early this year for his prayer that cracked up President William Ruto and other dignitaries.

In his message, Ruto described Obego as a dedicated servant of the Lord and a prayer warrior.

"He was a light-hearted faith leader whose sermons were not only provoking and evocative but also clear and authentic," President Ruto said.

"Our prayers are with the Obego family and his congregation in Homa Bay County at this difficult time. Rest in peace."

Governor Gladys Wanga on Wednesday announced the death of Obego, who was the Homa Bay principal chaplain.

Wanga described pastor Obego as a man who touched the lives of many with his compassion, guidance, unwavering faith, and positivity.

The Kenyan DAILY POST