President RUTO mourns Pastor RAPHAEL OBENGO

Thursday, November 7, 2024 - President William Ruto has sent a message of condolences to the family of Pastor Obengo.
Obengo went viral early this
year for his prayer that cracked up President William Ruto and other
dignitaries.
In his message, Ruto described
Obego as a dedicated servant of the Lord and a prayer warrior.
"He was a light-hearted
faith leader whose sermons were not only provoking and evocative but also clear
and authentic," President Ruto said.
"Our prayers are with the
Obego family and his congregation in Homa Bay County at this difficult time.
Rest in peace."
Governor Gladys Wanga on
Wednesday announced the death of Obego, who was the Homa Bay principal
chaplain.
Wanga described pastor Obego as
a man who touched the lives of many with his compassion, guidance, unwavering
faith, and positivity.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments