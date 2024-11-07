What are RUTO and KINDIKI planning to do with Pastor DORCAS GACHAGUA’s clothes as it emerges they have ‘detained’ them – Look!





Thursday, November 7, 2024 – President William Ruto’s government has continued to terrorize former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and his family even after impeachment.

This was revealed by Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba who sensationally claimed that Ruto’s government had 'detained' the clothes belonging to Gachagua’s wife, Pastor Dorcas Rigathi.

According to Wamuchomba, Dorcas cannot access some of her personal effects at the DP's official residence.

The lawmaker suggested that former deputy president Rigathi Gachagua left the residence after his impeachment.

She claimed Dorcas had been barred from collecting her clothes from the official residence that hosted her family for two years.

Wamuchomba wondered why the clothes were being held.

"Nguo za mchungaji Munafungia huko Karen za nini? Ama ni exhibit ya next accusations?

"Mama Boyz amewakosea waapi jameni? Reminder; Power is transient," she said on X.

Gachagua was impeached and replaced accordingly with Prof. Kithure Kindiki who was sworn in last week on Friday.

