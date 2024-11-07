Cooperatives and MSME Development CS OPARANYA to grace the launch of TradeConnect Africa





Thursday, November 7, 2024 - Cooperatives and MSME Development Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya will on Thursday grace the official launch of TradeConnect Africa – an innovative initiative aimed at accelerating intra-African trade and driving economic growth within the continent.

The launch is hosted by Real Sources Africa at NFT Autosports, Mombasa Road, Nairobi.

TradeConnect Africa seeks to connect manufacturers, SMEs, and exporters across Africa, mobilizing 1,000 containers of goods over the next year to promote regional integration in line with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Besides the launch, there will be a flagging-off ceremony marking the first shipment of goods to the Democratic Republic of Congo, South Sudan, and Zambia.

