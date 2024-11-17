PETER SALAYSA reportedly kicked out of a boys WhatsApp club where MPs discuss their ‘fun moments’ with University girls for leaking secrets.





Monday, November 18, 2024 - Mumias East Member of Parliament Peter Salaysa has reportedly been kicked out of a boy’s WhatsApp club for misbehaving.

Word has it that the youthful MP has been leaking information about the members' weekend rendezvous with university girls.

Salaysa was removed from the group after it was discovered that he gives the young women information about where the lawmakers are partying.

The group members complained that the beauties only show up to consume expensive brands of liquor and extort them before disappearing without “reciprocating.”

The boys’ WhatsApp group which consists of MPs is notorious for engaging university students for wild house parties.

This is how Sunday Nation reported the gist.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.