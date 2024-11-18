Video of Former UDA MP Aspirant ANNASTACIA MUTHINI sparks reactions - Look at that body! RUTO had nominated her for a CAS position (VIDEO)





Monday, November 18, 2024 - Former UDA MP Aspirant Annstacia Muthini has sparked reactions among her followers after she posted a video cooking while dressed nicely.

Muthini, who is a fitness enthusiast, has a very nice body.

Her timeline was flooded with comments of her supporters admiring her body after she posted the video showing her cooking skills.

Muthini lost her husband to cancer last year.

She had also been shortlisted for the Chief Administrative Secretary Position (CAS) by President William Ruto before the courts declared the posts unconstitutional.

Watch the video.

A Video Of Former UDA MP Aspirant Annastacia Muthini Sparks Reactions pic.twitter.com/5OKOs2iY6q — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 18, 2024

