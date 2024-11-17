Controversial Senator KAREN NYAMU is set to be auctioned over rent arrears totaling Ksh 1.2 million





Monday, November 18, 2024 - Auctioneers, with police assistance, are set to access the home of nominated Senator Karen Nyamu in Runda's Graceville Villas to attach household items over alleged rent arrears totalling Ksh 1.25 million.

A Nairobi court, through Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate A.H. Nyoike, directed the Runda Police Commander to ensure the auctioneers can enforce the court order issued on November 11, 2024.



However, Senator Nyamu has dismissed the claims as malicious, stating she had an agreement with the landlord to purchase the house, with part of her deposit converted as payment for the property.



She has vowed to challenge the decision.



Court documents show that the landlord, James Gichuru Kirubi, first sought an attachment order last year over arrears then amounting to Ksh 385,000.



Runda Police Commander Rose Ndolo confirmed receiving the court order and has requested personnel to ensure law and order during the attachment process.

