OMTATAH lauds the Catholic Church for rejecting RUTO’s ‘loot’ as he hails the Gen Zs for sparking anti-government revolution





Thursday, November 21, 2024 - Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah has lauded Kenyan Gen Zs for igniting a lasting change in the country through protests.

Taking to his X account, Omtatah stated that the June 25, 2024, demonstrations marked a turning point in Kenya’s activism.

“The Gen Z protests of 25th June marked a turning point in Kenya’s activism. Despite autocratic leadership, the protests ignited lasting change,” Omtatah said.

The vocal activist went further to state that the Gen Z movement awakened the country by reminding Kenyans of the power to demand accountability and fight for justice.

In addition, Omtatah honoured those who lost their lives during the protest adding that Kenyans will keep hope alive for a Kenya governed by the rule of law and the Constitution in memory of their legacy.

“This movement awakened Kenya, reminding us of our power to demand accountability and fight for justice.”

“For those who sacrificed their lives in the struggle, we honour their legacy by keeping hope alive for a Kenya governed by the rule of law and the Constitution.”

“Let’s stay vigilant, united, and resilient in building a just and prosperous future. Change is happening, and together, we’ll see it through,” he added.

He further commended the church bishops for calling out the national government over corruption and poor governance and rejecting donations from President William Ruto and Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja.

“From church bishops rejecting dubious donations to citizens boldly confronting corruption, public theft, and poor governance at all levels, the impact is undeniable,” Omtatah stated.

