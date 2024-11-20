RUTO forced to take action over the rising femicide cases after public pressure – See what he has done





Thursday, November 21, 2024 - President William Ruto has finally taken action over the rising femicide cases.

This is after he announced a nationwide campaign against the vice in the country.

The move comes amid pressure from the public for the president to address the recent spate of abductions and killings, particularly targeting women

Speaking during a press briefing at State House, the Head of State revealed that the Safe Home, Safe Space campaign, would be led by women leaders in government institutions.

He explained that the leaders would raise awareness of the signs of Gender Based Violence (GBV) while informing the public of the safe spaces and avenues where they can get help.

The campaign will run for 16 days.

At the same time, Ruto committed Ksh100 million in funding to the campaign.

"We are launching a safe home, safe space campaign during the 16 days of activism against GBV that will start on November 25," the President announced.

He called on parents and girls to be vigilant on social media given that some criminals were taking advantage of the networking platforms to lure their victims.

On the other hand, the President directed police to expedite investigations into reported femicide cases.

Ruto also instructed the authorities to ensure that the gender desks at police stations are fully operational.

The Kenyan DAILY POST