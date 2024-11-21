If I die, RUTO is to blame – GACHAGUA cries out as he makes disturbing revelations of what security agents are doing to him





Thursday, November 21, 2024 – President William Ruto is not done with his former Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, even after hounding him out of office.

This is after emerging that he has resorted to intimidating Gachagua through state agents and putting his life in danger.

This was revealed by Gachagua himself who took to social media yesterday detailing alleged surveillance and intimidation by security agents in unmarked cars.

This comes weeks after the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) denied reports of state agents surveilling the former DP under the 2010 Constitution.

"Security agents in unmarked cars have been following me wherever I go.

"They are parking at the entrance of my Nairobi residence, taking note of all my visitors, and they trail me whenever I leave the house, even all the way to my rural home in Nyeri," part of his post on X read.

He further alleged that on Sunday, November 17, he noticed a saloon car parked outside his house, which, according to him, had trailed him to several locations, including the PCEA Kerarapon Church, to a late lunch, and then back to his house.

Gachagua decided to run the car's number plate only to find that the car was registered as a lorry further confirming his suspicions of unauthorized surveillance.

The former DP went further to relate this alleged intimidation as similar to the one perpetrated during the Moi regime.

"This surveillance and intimidation of Kenyans was last witnessed during the era of the dreaded ‘Special Branch’ during the 24 years of Moi's misrule!" he stated.

In light of the ongoing abductions and extrajudicial abductions, Gachagua opined that he saw it fit to let Kenyans in on his plight, because of any eventuality that would lead to his demise, they would know who to blame.

"In this era of extrajudicial killings, forced abductions, and disappearances by state agents, I have thought it important to share with Kenyans the harassment and intimidation I am going through and inform them to hold the state responsible if I am harmed by the state.”

"I request the state to leave me alone! You hounded me out of office, and you should now allow me to enjoy my peace as a private citizen," Gachagua added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST