ODM MP castigates GACHAGUA after the former DP hinted at registering a political party for Mt Kenya people ahead of 2027 elections.





Monday, November 25, 2024 - An outspoken Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Member of Parliament has poured cold water on the announcement by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua that he will form a political party ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Gachagua, who spoke in Kigumo, Murang'a County, on Sunday, said soon he will form a party that the Mt Kenya people will use as the political vehicle to negotiate with others during the 2027 presidential election.

Gachagua's sentiments seem to have irked Saboti MP, Caleb Amisi, who said Gachagua is forgetting that he was impeached for being tribal and yet he wants to form a Mt Kenya party.

“Rigathi Gachagua’s efforts to craft a Mt Kenya political party raises serious questions.

"Isn't this the same shareholder politics we impeached him for?

"At what point do we prioritize national unity over regional powerplay?” Amisi said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST