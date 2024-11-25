Kikuyu musician MARTIN WA JANET ‘goes into hiding’ after he was accused of being used by RUTO and KINDIKI to counter GACHAGUA in Mt Kenya.





Monday, November 25, 2024 - Popular Kikuyu gospel musician Martin Wa Janet has deactivated his social media accounts following allegations that he is being used by President William Ruto and Deputy President Kithure Kindiki to create divisions in the Mt. Kenya region.

This emerged on Sunday when the musician attempted to stop former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua from addressing a crowd that had gathered at Ihura Stadium in Murang’a County.

According to sources, Ruto and Kindiki financed the concert on condition that Wajanet doesn't allow Gachagua to address the crowd.

When Gachagua emerged from the crowd, Wa Janet switched off the sound system and stopped Gachagua from addressing the crowd, though the former DP managed to address the mammoth crowd.

As a result, Kenyans have reported all his social media accounts including Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube forcing him to deactivate them.

