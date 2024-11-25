UDA MP sends a warning to President RUTO after GACHAGUA's heroic reception in Murang’a





Monday, November 25, 2024 - An outspoken United Democratic Alliance (UDA) politician has reacted after former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua received a warm and heroic welcome during his attendance at two events in Kigumo and Kiharu constituencies, Murang’a County, on Sunday.

In an update on X on Sunday, Kirinyaga Woman Representative, Njeri Maina, noted that no political figure will be able to go against Gachagua in any part of the Mt. Kenya region.

"Anyone who will fight Rigathi Gachagua Mt. Kenya; North, East, West, or South of it will sink faster than HMS Hood," Njeri said.

HMS Hood is a famous British battleship that sank in 1941 after being struck during a naval battle with the German battleship Bismarck.

Gachagua made a brief stop at Ihura Stadium where he received a rapturous king-like welcome at the historical stadium.

