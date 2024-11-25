UDA MP sends a warning to President RUTO after GACHAGUA's heroic reception in Murang’a

Monday, November 25, 2024 - An outspoken United Democratic Alliance (UDA) politician has reacted after former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua received a warm and heroic welcome during his attendance at two events in Kigumo and Kiharu constituencies, Murang’a County, on Sunday.
In an update on X on Sunday,
Kirinyaga Woman Representative, Njeri Maina, noted that no political figure will
be able to go against Gachagua in any part of the Mt. Kenya region.
"Anyone who will fight
Rigathi Gachagua Mt. Kenya; North, East, West, or South of it will sink faster
than HMS Hood," Njeri said.
HMS Hood is a famous British
battleship that sank in 1941 after being struck during a naval battle
with the German battleship Bismarck.
Gachagua made a brief stop at
Ihura Stadium where he received a rapturous king-like welcome at the historical
stadium.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
