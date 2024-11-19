NYAKUNDI conducts an online poll on who will win the 2027 presidential election between RUTO and a CHICKEN and the results are disturbing





Tuesday, November 19, 2024 - Renowned blogger and social media commentator Cyprian Nyakundi has sparked debate by conducting an opinion poll, humorously asking Kenyans who they would vote for in the 2027 presidential race: President William Ruto or a chicken.

In the online poll that drew over 19,000 participants, Kenyans cast their votes, and the final results left many—both within and outside the country—utterly surprised.

93.4 percent voted in favour of the chicken and only 6.6 percent voted for Ruto.

Here is the screenshot of the poll showing even a chicken can beat President William Ruto, who barely two years ago, was a darling of many Kenyans.

