I will put you and my enemies to shame – RUTO tells critics and Catholic Bishops after exposing him badly





Tuesday, November 19, 2024 - President William Ruto has vowed to silence all his enemies, including the Catholic Bishops, who have been on his case recently.

Speaking during the Ministerial performance contract signing at State House, Ruto exuded confidence that he is going to make Kenya succeed despite intensive criticism from his enemies in the recent past, including the Catholic Bishops, who called him out for lying to Kenyans, abductions, corruption and for not fulfilling his promises.

According to Ruto, he is confident of achieving success despite the tough times the country finds itself in.

“I promise you, we will confound the naysayers. This country will not fail; it will succeed. The enemies of Kenya will be put to shame.

“Although we are in a difficult place economically, I am confident we have the team, the people, and the plan and goodwill to transform the nation. There’s no room for failure. We must succeed.”

“This home that God has given us, we must work tirelessly to make it succeed, to make it great,” Ruto said.

The Head of State also touched on the issue of food importation, health as well as education.

Although his policies around the health sector have been hugely criticized, Ruto said he will take on the challenge and ensure there is success in the sector.

On the signing of performance contracts for the ministries, Ruto said this would facilitate the building of synergy in the government.

The Kenyan DAILY POST