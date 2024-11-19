The judge at Milimani Law Courts was shocked after finding out the reason ERIC OMONDI was locked up for a whole weekend - Released him on Ksh 5,000 cash bail and sent a message to the state (VIDEO).





Tuesday, November 19, 2024 - Comedian-turned-activist Eric Omondi was on Monday, November 18, charged in court for his actions dating back to June 2024 at the height of the anti-Finance Bill protests.

While appearing before Milimani Principal Magistrate Ben Mark Ekhubi, the comedian was charged with creating chaos - charges which he denied.

According to Omondi's chargesheet, he was accused of 'creating a disturbance in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace' on June 4.

At the time, he famously rallied small-time businesswomen known as 'Mama Mboga' to block vehicles by pouring kales on Parliament Road.

The judge hit out at the state for locking up Eric Omondi for the whole weekend over what he termed as flimsy reasons.

He further urged the state to respect the constitution, adding that Omondi was not supposed to be detained even for a single day.

“Let us respect the constitution. For such cases, there is no need to lock up someone the whole weekend. In fact, he was not supposed to be detained even for a single day,” he said.

Eric was released on a cash bail of Ksh 5,000.

He had been arrested at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) while en route to Tanzania for a business trip.

The Judge At Milimani Was Shocked On Why Eric Omondi Was Locked Up For A Whole Weekend Over A Petty Issue- Released Him on Ksh 5,000 Bail pic.twitter.com/cok2DFOn5D — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 19, 2024

