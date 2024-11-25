Notorious city female gangster LAVENDER AKINYI on the run after attempting to kill her househelp - She is fighting for her life at Kenyatta National Hospital (VIDEO).





Monday, November 25, 2024 - A 22-year-old househelp is in critical condition at Kenyatta Hospital after a fall from the fourth floor of Jumuira Heights in Kiambu County.

Shanny Atieno, who had been employed for less than two months, reported a violent altercation with her employer Lavender Akinyi that led to her jumping in a bid to escape.

Lavender reportedly attempted to attack her with a knife, prompting her to jump from the balcony.

She sustained serious injuries that saw her spinal cord badly affected.

Shanny said Akinyi had been subjecting her to physical abuse and locking her in the house, bragging that she could kill her and bury her body secretly.

“She has been threatening to kill me and bury my body secretly. She claims she is untouchable,’’ the victim said.

Police investigating the incident say the rogue employer is also under probe for other criminal offenses.

She is linked to Kilimani, Lavington, Muthangari, Kileleshwa, and Hurligham burglaries.

She is dangerous and operates with armed gangsters.

Lavender has been arrested several times after being linked to criminal activities but she always buys her freedom.













Watch the report courtesy of Citizen TV.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.