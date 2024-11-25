RUTO rules by terror, when he stares at CSs, they look down in fear and can never speak again – GACHAGUA drops a bombshell





Monday, November 25, 2024 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has revealed the ugly side of President William Ruto that most people don’t get to see.

Speaking during a church service at the AIPCA Kangari in Kigumo, Murang'a County, Gachagua accused Ruto of being a dictator who has instilled fear in his juniors.

Gachagua criticized Kenya Kwanza leaders, accusing them of fearing President Ruto. He pointed out Cabinet Secretaries as being too intimidated to challenge Ruto, even when he is in the wrong.

The self-declared 'truthful man' told the church that he was among the only leaders who could openly call out the President when he felt some of Ruto's decisions were detrimental to the citizens, citing the collapsed Adani deals as a classic example.

"The Adani issue was the source of friction between myself and the President," Gachagua said.

"In the Cabinet, I was the only one who could speak the truth. All others were afraid. When the president stared down at them, they all bowed down."

"Whenever Cabinet Secretaries were in disagreement, they used to ask me to tell the President. Nobody can tell the president this is not right,” he added.

Gachagua’s latest comments were that of a man who had little left to lose in his political career after his impeachment.

The Kenyan DAILY POST