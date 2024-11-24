Watch the moment singer MARTIN WA JANET tried to deny GACHAGUA the microphone after he gate-crashed his NIS-funded peace concert in Murang’a (VIDEO).





Monday, November 25, 2024 - There was drama after Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and his allies gate-crashed a peace concert hosted by Akorino singer Martin Wa Janet on Sunday after attending a church service.

The singer switched off the microphone and tried to deny Gachagua a chance to speak to the thousands of locals who had turned up at the peace concert that saw popular Kikuyu musicians perform.

However, the locals demanded that Gachagua speak to them and started chanting anti-Ruto slogans.

Reports indicate that the peace concert was funded by the National Intelligence Service (NIS) to distract Mt Kenya residents from the ongoing heated political battle between Gachagua and his former boss, President William Ruto.

Martin Wa Janet is reportedly being funded by the state to hold peace concerts in counties across the Mt Kenya region.

It is alleged that Gachagua gate-crashed the concert after getting wind of the plan and received a warm reception.

Watch the video.

At 5Pm, @rigathi unexpectedly showed up at a musician's concert at Ihura Stadium in Murang'a, only to be denied the microphone by the host, Martin Wa Janet. The meeting ended there, Kasongo bonawewo😂! pic.twitter.com/8VtG70Ic3M — Sam Terriz (@Terriz_Sam) November 24, 2024

