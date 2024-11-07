MUTUNGA declines invitation to run against RUTO in 2027 and says the next president should be a Gen Z or millennial.





Thursday, November 7, 2024 - Former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga has dismissed any interest in the presidency, stating he doesn’t have the energy to run for the top office.

Speaking on Wednesday, Mutunga, the inaugural Chief Justice under the 2010 Constitution and the Supreme Court’s founding President, expressed his belief that the next president should come from Generation Z or the Millennial generation.

“I have already been President of the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) and of the court (Supreme Court), but I can’t go there (national presidency).

"I don’t have the energy, and I believe very seriously that the next president should come from Generation Z or the Millennial generation, not my generation,” said Mutunga.

He commented on the matter after former LSK President Nelson Havi took to his X account, urging Mutunga or his successor Chief Justice David Maraga to forgo their retirements and run for the highest office in the country.

“CJ Dr. Willy Mutunga SC or CJ David Maraga must sacrifice their retirement and offer themselves for election as president of the Republic of Kenya. We need a wise elder to return this social contract to factory settings,” Havi’s post read.

Mutunga, a vocal government critic, added that retired public servants called back to serve should take on advisory roles only, rather than holding formal positions.

He explained that his generation is more likely to perpetuate tribalism.

“I think the next alternative leadership must come from Generation Z or the Millennial generation, not our generation, which is likely to take the usual route of tribalism and so forth,” Mutunga said.

