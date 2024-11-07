Communications Authority under fire over lack of consumer protections for data validity and Internet disruptions





Thursday, November 7, 2024 - The National Assembly Communication, Information, and Innovation Committee has blasted the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) over insufficient measures to protect consumers from data bundle expirations and frequent internet disruptions by major Internet Service Providers (ISPs) like Safaricom, Airtel, and Telkom.

Committee Chair John Kiarie raised concerns about the lack of compensation and consumer protections in the country’s digital infrastructure, highlighting the challenges faced by internet users in Kenya.

The lawmaker questioned the absence of a compensation mechanism for unused data bundles and criticized the CA for not mandating ISPs to adopt no-expiry policies that would ensure value for money.

He pointed out that many other countries have already implemented no-expiry policies for data bundles, which protect consumers from unfair losses due to short-term data packages.

“If other jurisdictions are moving towards no-expiry policies, there’s no reason we can’t do the same here,” Kiarie argued, emphasizing the need for Kenya to keep pace with global standards in consumer protection.

Tetu MP Geoffrey Wandeto went further, labeling short-term data packages as “a fraud” and asserting that current validity periods are often too short for consumers to fully use the data they purchase.

“How can someone realistically consume 20GB of data within an hour?” he questioned, echoing frustrations shared by many Kenyans who feel shortchanged by existing data bundle policies.

Kisii Woman Representative also voiced her concerns, questioning why consumers lose access to data they have paid for if they are unable to use it within a limited period.

“Why do we pay for bundles that expire before we use them? If bundles worked like other utilities, consumers wouldn’t be losing their money,” she said.

