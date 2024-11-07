KALONZO urges IEBC to emulate the U.S. in transmitting presidential election results as he congratulates DONALD TRUMP

Thursday, November 7, 2024 - Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has urged Kenya’s Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to draw lessons from the United States on the efficient management of elections, citing the recent swift and transparent results of the American presidential polls.
While congratulating Trump on
his election victory on Wednesday, Musyoka said that the transparency and
efficiency exhibited in the U.S. elections suggests the need for reforms that
prioritize the timely and credible communication of results to the Kenyan electorate.
“I believe Kenya, and in
particular the IEBC, can learn from the United States about how to conduct a
free, fair, and credible election,” he added. “I wish you every success and
look forward to working with you.”
Musyoka’s statement aligns with long-standing
calls for the IEBC to improve on technological and operational aspects of
Kenya’s election management, especially in vote tallying and result
announcement, which has historically faced delays.
The Wiper Party commended the
American electoral process and the promptness with which the U.S. election
results were handled.
Over 150 million Americans cast
their votes on November 5, and the results were tallied and announced within 24
hours, a standard Musyoka believes the IEBC should aspire to.
“I extend my congratulations to
President-Elect Donald Trump on your election as the 47th President of the
United States of America. Americans have placed their trust in your ideas and
leadership, as evidenced by the outcomes of the Electoral College and popular
vote,” Musyoka said.
His remarks come at a time when
Kenya is yet to recruit new commissioners into the electoral body raising
concerns over preparation for future elections.
