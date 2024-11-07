KALONZO urges IEBC to emulate the U.S. in transmitting presidential election results as he congratulates DONALD TRUMP





Thursday, November 7, 2024 - Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has urged Kenya’s Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to draw lessons from the United States on the efficient management of elections, citing the recent swift and transparent results of the American presidential polls.

While congratulating Trump on his election victory on Wednesday, Musyoka said that the transparency and efficiency exhibited in the U.S. elections suggests the need for reforms that prioritize the timely and credible communication of results to the Kenyan electorate.

“I believe Kenya, and in particular the IEBC, can learn from the United States about how to conduct a free, fair, and credible election,” he added. “I wish you every success and look forward to working with you.”

Musyoka’s statement aligns with long-standing calls for the IEBC to improve on technological and operational aspects of Kenya’s election management, especially in vote tallying and result announcement, which has historically faced delays.

The Wiper Party commended the American electoral process and the promptness with which the U.S. election results were handled.

Over 150 million Americans cast their votes on November 5, and the results were tallied and announced within 24 hours, a standard Musyoka believes the IEBC should aspire to.

“I extend my congratulations to President-Elect Donald Trump on your election as the 47th President of the United States of America. Americans have placed their trust in your ideas and leadership, as evidenced by the outcomes of the Electoral College and popular vote,” Musyoka said.

His remarks come at a time when Kenya is yet to recruit new commissioners into the electoral body raising concerns over preparation for future elections.

The Kenyan DAILY POST