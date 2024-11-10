Mumias East MP PETER SALAYSA filmed being entertained by a bevy of beauties at a city club (VIDEO).





Sunday, November 10, 2024 - Mumias East Member of Parliament Peter Salaysa was filmed dancing the night away in one of the lavish city clubs while being entertained by a bevy of beauties.

The first-time MP, who is a well-known party animal, was indulging in expensive whisky, as the beautiful ladies kept him company.

He was overly excited as the light-skinned damsels, who were dressed to kill, unleashed their dance moves.

Salaysa spends most of his free time hopping from one club to another indulging in liquor and having fun with slay queens.

However, despite being a party animal, he is still one of the best-performing MPs.

Watch the video.

Mumias East MP Peter Salaysa Filmed In A Night Club Being Entertained By a Bevy Of Beauties pic.twitter.com/49F4Hoi1TU — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 10, 2024

