Sunday, November 10, 2024 - KANU National Chairman Gideon Moi was pictured at AIC Milimani Church in Nakuru where he attended a Sunday service after being away from the public limelight for quite some time.

The former Baringo Senator seems to have lost a lot of weight, leaving Kenyans on social media questioning whether his health is at stake.

See the photos.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.