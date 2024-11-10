ALAI reveals what will happen if RAILA ODINGA loses the AUC bid – This is good news to President RUTO.





Sunday, November 10, 2024 - Kileleshwa Ward MCA Robert Alai has criticized envious Kenyans who are hoping for former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s failure in his bid for the African Union Chairperson position.

Some Kenyans, particularly from the Mt. Kenya region, are hoping for the former premier to lose the AUC seat, instead backing Djibouti's candidate, Mohamoud Ali Youssouf.

But speaking on Saturday, Alai said even if Baba loses the seat, it will only strengthen his bond with President William Ruto, who has spent millions of taxpayer’s money campaigning for him.

“Those who want Baba Raila Odinga to fail in getting the AUC seat need to be worried more.

"They hope that if Baba doesn’t get the seat, they will fight with William Ruto.

"Let me tell you a secret, Baba not getting the AUC will bring him even closer to Ruto.

"Stop having these imaginations,” Alai said.

The Nairobi Member of County Assembly’s remarks come amid public uproar, especially on social media over the opposition and government working together.

Many accuse the former Prime Minister of betraying Gen Z and benefiting from their protests.

The working relations began after the Gen Z protests that somehow brought the country to a standstill.

The Kenyan DAILY POST