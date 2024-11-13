MIGUNA MIGUNA claims CJ MARTHA KOOME is being bribed by RUTO by using this Chopper allegedly owned by the President (VIDEO)

Wednesday, November 13, 2024 - Controversial lawyer Miguna Miguna has criticized Chief Justice Martha Koome after she was seen using a chopper allegedly owned by President William Ruto.
Koome
used the chopper on Monday when she toured Kilgoris, Narok county.
Miguna stated that Koome should know that the work of a CJ is to
ensure justice is delivered efficiently and not to be a socialite public relations
actress.
“Who
is going to teach this one that the work of the CJ is to ensure justice is
delivered efficiently for everyone; not to be a socialite PR actress,” Miguna
said as he shared a video of Koome embarking on a ultra-modern chopper reportedly owned by
the President.
Here
is the video that Miguna Miguna shared on his X page.
