MIGUNA MIGUNA claims CJ MARTHA KOOME is being bribed by RUTO by using this Chopper allegedly owned by the President (VIDEO)





Wednesday, November 13, 2024 - Controversial lawyer Miguna Miguna has criticized Chief Justice Martha Koome after she was seen using a chopper allegedly owned by President William Ruto.

Koome used the chopper on Monday when she toured Kilgoris, Narok county.

Miguna stated that Koome should know that the work of a CJ is to ensure justice is delivered efficiently and not to be a socialite public relations actress.

“Who is going to teach this one that the work of the CJ is to ensure justice is delivered efficiently for everyone; not to be a socialite PR actress,” Miguna said as he shared a video of Koome embarking on a ultra-modern chopper reportedly owned by the President.

Here is the video that Miguna Miguna shared on his X page.

pic.twitter.com/XPLHICn44K — Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) November 13, 2024

