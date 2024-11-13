Drama as Speaker resigns hours to his impeachment – Look! He didn’t want to experience what GACHAGUA went through

Wednesday, November 13, 2024 - There was drama in Homa Bay County after Assembly Speaker Julius Gaya resigned from his post hours before his impeachment in what is seemingly a strategic political move.
Deputy Speaker Okings Okomo
announced Gaya's resignation on the floor of the house, saying that the whole
process was procedural after receiving a receipt from the clerk.
“Honorable Members, I received
the resignation letter of Hon Julius Gaya as the Speaker of Homa Bay County
Assembly addressed to the Clerk,” he told the MCAs.
"I wish to remind you of
the provision of standing order 14A (1) which provides that a speaker who
intends to resign from office shall submit a letter of resignation to the
clerk."
The announcement was instantly
met by the trademark stomping of feet from members of the County Assembly who
openly expressed their delight at Gaya's resignation.
According to Okomo, Gaya used
his resignation letter to thank the members for the opportunity accorded to him
to serve in the Assembly as the third Speaker since the promulgation of the new
Constitution.
Gaya was elected into the seat in September 2022, immediately after the General Election.
At the time, Gaya
was the MCA's favourite as he comprehensively beat his closest rival - former
Gwassi North MCA Evans Marieba - to win the seat.
It remains unclear what went wrong during Gaya's tenure.
However, the very MCAs who backed him
immediately after the 2022 election hatched an impeachment motion against him.
