An enterprising man starts a mobile car wash business in Eldoret (VIDEO).

Wednesday, November 13, 2024 - A Jua Kali trader has started a unique mobile car wash business in Eldoret city.
He goes around the city with the mobile car wash equipment
attached to a motorcycle, looking for cars and motorcycles to clean at a fee.
He seems to be making a killing through his new innovative
business.
Watch the video.
This Guy Has Started a Mobile Car Wash Business in Eldoret- Kenyans Are Enterprising pic.twitter.com/J9wA85Jtto— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 13, 2024
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments