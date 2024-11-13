An enterprising man starts a mobile car wash business in Eldoret (VIDEO).





Wednesday, November 13, 2024 - A Jua Kali trader has started a unique mobile car wash business in Eldoret city.

He goes around the city with the mobile car wash equipment attached to a motorcycle, looking for cars and motorcycles to clean at a fee.

He seems to be making a killing through his new innovative business.

Watch the video.

This Guy Has Started a Mobile Car Wash Business in Eldoret- Kenyans Are Enterprising pic.twitter.com/J9wA85Jtto — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 13, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.