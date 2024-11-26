RUTO will rule the country until 2032 without Kikuyus - Dictator MOI ruled 24 years without them!





Tuesday, November 11, 2024 - An outspoken United Democratic Alliance (UDA) blogger has urged Kikuyus to accept that President William Ruto will secure re-election in 2032, with or without their support.

The Kikuyu community, which contributed 47% of the votes that propelled Ruto to State House in 2022, has been issuing threats and warnings to the President following his role in the impeachment of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Commenting on the Kikuyu threats, blogger Naipamei Kaikai urged the community to "shut up" and recognize that the late Kenyan dictator Daniel Moi ruled the country for 24 years without their support.

“A polite Reminder to Mt Kenya Noise Makers: The second President of the Republic of Kenya, Daniel Arap Moi led Kenya for 24 years without Murima support.

"President Ruto will lead Kenyans till 2032 or beyond with or without Murima support,” Naipamei wrote on her Twitter page.

