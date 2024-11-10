Man arrested for beating niece to death over $10







Monday, November 11, 2024 - A 40-year-old man, Tauya Mungate, has been arrested in Mungate Village, Chinhamora, Zimbabwe, for allegedly beating his 13-year-old niece to death after accusing her of stealing a $10 bill.

According to reports, Mungate used a switch, a wooden broom, and a fan belt to assault the young girl, inflicting severe injuries. The assault took place on November 4, and Mungate was taken into custody shortly after. The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the arrest on social media platform X, stating, “The suspect assaulted his niece (13) to death with a switch, wooden broom, and fan belt after accusing her of stealing US$10.”

This incident has sparked public outcry and raised concerns about child protection and domestic violence within the community. Many are calling for strict consequences for Mungate in response to the crime.

Law enforcement is continuing its investigation, with community leaders and child protection organizations emphasizing the need for greater awareness and resources to prevent similar incidents in the future.