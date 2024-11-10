Parents brutally kill each other as their son, 11, played video games in another room

Monday, November 11, 2024 - A married couple stabbed, shot, and eventually killed each other last week in a gruesome fight inside their Washington State home, while their 11-year-old son played video games in another room.
The boy was wearing earbuds as his parents were “assaulting
each other” on Halloween, officials said.
He didn’t realize what happened until he found their bodies.
Investigators are not able to say who was the primary
aggressor in the Oct. 31 de@ths in Longview, a city on the Washington side of
the Columbia River about 50 miles east of Portland, Oregon.
The victims were identified as Juan Antonio Alvarado Saenz,
38, and Cecilia Robles Ochoa, 39.
Alvarado Saenz died from multiple stab wounds to the chest,
police said, while Robles Ochoa was stabbed and sh0t, the Cowlitz County
Sheriff’s Office said.
The boy called 911 after finding his bloodied parents on the
kitchen floor.
He was the only other person in the home at the time.
EMTs tried but couldn’t revive the couple.
Detectives have since learned Alvarado Saenz and Robles
Ochoa “had relationship issues and intended to separate,” the sheriff’s office
said.
One knife and a gun were recovered from the scene.
The sheriff said the firearm used in the incident “is confirmed to have been stolen from Alvarado Saenz’s employer and was not discovered to be missing until after this incident.”
