Lethal weapons recovered after police officers flagged down a lorry at a roadblock in Isiolo and arrest 4 suspects - Were they planning a terror attack? (PHOTOs).





Thursday, November 28, 2024 - 158 Rounds of live ammunition and a cache of military gear have today been seized at a police roadblock in Isiolo, during an operation that also saw four suspects taken to custody.

While manning the roadblock at Hospital junction along the Marsabit - Isiolo road at 1.30am today, police officers flagged down a Mitsubishi Fuso lorry Reg. No KCY 271N, and on conducting a search discovered a concealed brown bag containing the following:



142 rounds of 7.62×39 special (used in AK 47 rifles), 16 rounds of 9mm (used mostly in pistols), a rifle cleaning kit, two pairs of military boots, a ground sheet, a military camelbak, military trousers, tactical and combat shirts among other items.



Four suspects - Arako Abdullahi (driver), Ali Hussein, 28, Udheifa Yusuf Garre, 20, and Khalid Abdi Rashid Garre aged 18 years - were arrested, and together with the lorry detained at Isiolo Police Station.



Interrogation by a multi-agency team is ongoing.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.